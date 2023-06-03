After being re-elected as Turkey’s head in recent elections, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was officially sworn in on Saturday in Ankara to start a third term. Twenty heads of state and 45 foreign ministers are attending the swearing-in and investiture ceremonies. Thus begins his third term, which will last until 2028.

Today, Saturday, June 3, Erdogan swore the oath before the acting president of Parliament, the ultranationalist Devlet Bahçeli, who has held this position since the Legislature was constituted yesterday, for being the oldest deputy.

After the obligatory visit to the mausoleum of the founder of the Turkish republic, Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, Erdogan went to the presidential palace, to proceed to the inauguration ceremony, in the presence of some thirty foreign heads of state and government.

“As president, I swear to protect the existence and independence of the state, the integrity of the homeland, the unconditional sovereignty of the nation, the rule of law (and) the principle of a secular republic” as conceived by Atatürk, the “father of the Turks”, declared the president known for defending Islamo-conservative positions.

Among the guests are, as confirmed by the Turkish public broadcaster TRT, the president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro; the one from Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev; and that of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa; as well as the Prime Minister of Hungary, Viktor Orbán; and the one from Armenia, Nikol Pashinián, whose country is in a difficult process of reconciliation with Turkey.

The event began with a parade of horsemen and the firing of 101 cannons, and will last until the afternoon, when Erdogan will meet with his team to outline the new cabinet of ministers, which will be announced at 10:00 p.m. (7:00 p.m. GMT). ), according to the scheduled schedule.

Erdogan has led Turkey since 2003, first as prime minister and then, since 2014, as president, a position that since a referendum in 2017 combines the functions of head of state and head of government.

News in development…

With information from EFE and Reuters