Erdogan says he sees no risk of third world war after NATO summit

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said he sees no risk of a third world war after the NATO summit held in Washington from July 9 to 11. His statement is quoted RIA News.

The head of state also called for avoiding the mistakes that led to war. He stressed that it is necessary to develop plans for peace. “Every step we take should be aimed at peace, not tension,” Erdogan said.