Erdogan said that there will be no winners in the Ukrainian crisis, and everyone will benefit from peace

There will be no winners in the Ukrainian crisis, and all parties will benefit from achieving peace. This is how Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan assessed the consequences of the conflict, his words are reported by TASS.

The head of the Turkish state noted that the path to peace in Ukraine lies through dialogue. He promised to continue stepping up efforts to resolve the current crisis.