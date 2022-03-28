Overview: Erdogan asks Putin for ceasefire and airstrikes reported again
These are the main developments from Sunday evening and the night from Sunday to Monday:
- The Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan In a telephone conversation, his Russian colleague Vladimir Putin pointed out the importance of a ceasefire. Erdogan says both a ceasefire and better humanitarian conditions are needed after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Reuters news agency reported. A three-day round of negotiations between Russia and Ukraine begins this Monday in Turkey
- Ukrainian media report that several cities from the air again on Sunday evening have been attacked† Heavy explosions were heard in Kiev, Kharkov, Rivne and Lutsk, among others. A fuel depot is said to have been hit in the latter city.
- The Ukrainian government accuses the russian army of the use of “inhumane tactics,” reports DPA news agency. According to a presidential adviser, Russia “no longer has a language, humanity and civilization” but only “missiles, bombs and attempts to wipe Ukraine off the face of the earth.”
- The German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has said that NATO does not want a change of power in Russia. “It is not the goal of NATO, nor of the US president,” he told ARD. “Democracy, freedom and justice have a future everywhere, but people and countries must fight for this freedom themselves.” Scholz is responding to US President Joe Biden’s controversial speech in Poland on Saturday, in which he said that Putin “cannot remain in power”.
