Erdogan at a meeting with Elon Musk asked him to build a Tesla plant in Turkey

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met with American entrepreneur Elon Musk in New York. This was reported on the page of the Office of Public Affairs under the President of Turkey on the social network X (formerly Twitter).

During the meeting, the politician called on the billionaire to open a seventh Tesla electric vehicle production plant in Turkey. The head of state also pointed to the potential development of the country’s cooperation with SpaceX within the framework of the Turkish space program.

Erdogan also invited the American businessman to take part in a technology exhibition to be held at the end of September in Izmir, Turkey.

Earlier it was reported that Erdogan plans to discuss the billionaire’s possible investments in the country at a meeting with Musk in New York. According to TGRT Haber, the Turkish leader has a busy diplomatic program in the United States.