President Erdogan appears to want to undermine NATO in many important security areas. Excluding Turkey is still difficult.

Ankara – Joining the NATO was the best foreign policy venture that Turkey has undertaken since its existence as a republic. During the Cold War, membership in the alliance saved Turkey from being overrun by the Soviet Union and helped give it room for economic development as a Western ally.

Why then does the alliance constantly have to deal with an uncooperative and sometimes even combative Turkish head of state, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, deal with? In any case, it appears that Erdogan is seeking to undermine the transatlantic alliance. Is it time for NATO to reconsider Turkey’s membership?

In a difficult neighborhood: Turkish statesmen are committed to security

That was not always so. Turkish diplomats like to remind their international interlocutors that Turkey lives in a difficult neighborhood and the maintenance of its sovereignty owes the skill of generations of Turkish statesmen who have worked tirelessly to ensure Ankara’s security.

This view is certainly justified. Ismet Inonu’s leadership was instrumental in keeping Türkiye safe from the second World War and the surprise Nazi Germany while remaining an ally of the West. The Kemalist regime also had the foresight not to involve the new republic in an international conflict, primarily because this would hinder economic development.

NATO membership enabled Turkey to advance economically and militarily

More than diplomatic skills, however, the security offered by NATO membership enabled Turkey to pursue its development goals. Turkey was admitted to the alliance along with Greece in 1952 because the Truman administration believed that containing communism in Europe was not possible without its membership.

NATO accession and the support offered under the Truman Doctrine in the form of financial ($400 million for Greece and Turkey) and military aid enabled Ankara to build a capable and modern military and provided the republic with much of the reputation that it had long acquired through belonging to the West.

It gave Turkish officials – both civilian and military – a seat at the negotiating table and allowed them to speak out on security issues alongside their Western allies. Above all, NATO membership enabled Ankara to distinguish itself militarily and economically.

Turkey’s participation in important NATO missions, for example in Kosovo and Afghanistan

Ankara’s willingness to participate militarily in important NATO missions such as in Kosovo and Afghanistan gave Turkey a loud voice within the alliance. As a result, many U.S. administrations have paid particular attention to Ankara’s security concerns, whether in the area of ​​Kurdish separatism or the threat from Vladimir Putin’s Russia.

After Turkey shot down a Russian warplane in its airspace in November 2015 (the first such incident by a NATO country since 1952), Putin had to think very carefully about whether to take military action against a NATO member.

Suffice it to say that there is good reason to believe that without NATO membership, Turkey could have suffered a similar fate as it did Ukraine has experienced since 2014 has.

Majority of the Turkish population sees the United States as the greatest threat

Those were the good old days. As of March 2022, a majority of the Turkish population sees the United States as the biggest threat to Turkey, while only 19 percent see Russia in the same light. And under Erdoğan’s leadership, Ankara has worked tirelessly to undermine NATO’s security.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan during a speech on November 17, 2023 in the Federal Chancellery in Berlin. © Bernd Elmenthaler/ IMAGO

An example of this is the Scandinavian expansion of NATO, which Erdoğan has been holding hostage since 2022. What needs to happen for Erdoğan to do the bare minimum of what is expected of a NATO ally and ratify Sweden’s accession?

Answer: Washington agreeing to sell Turkey new F-16 fighter jets and perhaps a meeting with President Joe Biden at the White House. The behavior of NATO allies should not be determined by transactions, but by shared values ​​and threat perceptions.

Sweden’s accession to NATO could ensure more security in Europe – but Turkey is blocking it

The reason the United States and its allies want to admit Sweden into NATO in the first place is because Russia’s belligerent behavior threatens European security, and admitting Sweden will help strengthen NATO against this threat.

However, Turkey is not doing the bare minimum to counter the threat posed by Russia. In 2019, Turkey even went so far as to acquire Russian military equipment (the S-400 missile system), which directly undermines NATO’s cohesion.

Because of this action, Ankara was expelled from the United States’ F-35 program and subjected to CAATSA sanctions by the Trump administration. However, Erdoğan has done nothing to move away from this unacceptable position.

War in Ukraine: Erdoğan shows generosity towards Russian oligarchs

Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022, the Biden administration has implored Erdoğan to do more to stop the country from creating a permissive financial environment that allowed Russian oligarchs to evade international sanctions and transfer money through Turkey around the world – sometimes through sanctions against Turkish institutions.

But not only has Erdoğan failed to do so, but it was recently revealed that Turkey, with the probable permission of its government, is providing space in its territorial waters for the renovation of Putin’s personal yacht (Tuzla Shipyards).

Little effort from Ankara to stop IS in Syria

Pick any location of crucial security interest for the NATO alliance and you will discover a Turkish connection that is actively undermining it. Take, for example, the little-noticed effort to stop the Islamic State from regrouping in Syria.

The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and its U.S. partners are among the critical players in the region that can help keep Islamic State fighters locked up in prisons while continuing counterterrorism missions against its remnants across the region carry out.

Nevertheless, Ankara has carried out military attacks against the SDF, which it considers a terrorist organization. These attacks have repeatedly endangered the lives of U.S. forces and forced the U.S. military to shoot down a Turkish drone.

Erdoğan threatened to invade Greece

Between 2019 and 2022, Erdoğan openly undermined the security of the Eastern Mediterranean by threatening to enter the NATO ally Greece to invade and annex part of EU member Cyprus because of its disputed claims to territorial waters, particularly over natural gas drilling rights.

While Erdoğan’s bellicose stance in the region appears to have calmed down in 2023, it has been overshadowed by Turkey’s continued support for terrorism.

Turkey supports Hamas in many ways

Following the October 7 Hamas terrorist attacks that killed more than 1,200 people in Israel, Ankara’s nefarious support for the U.S.-designated terrorist organization has come into greater focus.

Israel may not be a member of NATO, but most of its members have been quick to offer their support to the country in its darkest hour.

Erdoğan, on the other hand, described Hamas as a group of “mujahideen” freedom fighters actively supports the organization with diplomatic, financial and military assistance.

Türkiye’s application for NATO membership would be rejected today

If Ankara were to apply for NATO membership today, it would not even be considered, let alone approved. The only reason it is tolerated is the fact that there is no mechanism to expel a member once they have joined.

One might think that this is an obvious design flaw that shouldn’t be there. This would also be true if one does not consider that NATO was founded with the intention of thwarting the threat posed by the Soviet Union; the architects of the alliance probably never thought of it NATO would one day have to develop a strategy against a threat posed by one of its own members.

Expulsion of a member from NATO is currently not possible – Erdoğan demands a confession

Changing membership rules may be difficult, but given the many challenges facing the Western Hemisphere, this is an opportune time to begin such a discussion.

At the very least, NATO members should remain united and agree not to sell Ankara defense capabilities such as fighter jets as long as it retains Russian capabilities that could compromise collective defense.

For the Biden administration and the Foreign Ministry, who are doing everything not to lose Turkey, it is long past time for Erdoğan to be taken to task: either you are a NATO ally who accepts our shared values, or you are not. Make up your mind.

To the author Sinan Ciddi is an associate professor of national security studies at Marine Corps University and a non-resident senior fellow at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies.

