The Turkish president is accompanied on his tour by his wife Amina Erdogan, foreign ministers Hakan Fidan, energy and natural resources ministers Alp Arslan Bayraktar, defense Yashar Guular, industry and technology Muhammad Fatih Kajar, and trade Omar Bolat, as well as former deputies, ministers, officials in the presidency, the Justice and Development Party, and the nationalist movement.

Upon his arrival in Jeddah, the Turkish President was received at King Abdulaziz International Airport, Deputy Governor of Makkah Al-Mukarramah Region, Prince Badr bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz, and Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan.

Signing memorandums of understanding

The Saudi-Turkish Investment Forum kicked off in Jeddah on Monday, with the participation of representatives from companies and the private sector from both sides. With the aim of expanding and strengthening trade and investment relations between the two countries.

During his opening speech, Saudi Minister of Investment Khaled Al-Falih stressed the importance of the Saudi-Turkish economic partnership, which has great potential, as private sector partnerships and business relations are an essential engine for strengthening economic relations between the two countries, indicating that the forum aims at cooperation and partnership in addition to viewing investment opportunities. available in both countries.

The minister noted the National Investment Strategy as one of the main capabilities to achieve the goals of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 by promoting the future of investment in the Kingdom, including developing investment opportunities, improving the business environment, and strengthening the Kingdom’s competitive position on the global investment map..

On the other hand, the Turkish Minister of Trade said: “The Kingdom and Turkey are emerging economic powers and they have great competitive advantages, expressing their aspiration to increase the volume of trade exchange in the coming years, adding that the Turkish economy is growing at an accelerated rate, and there is a system of comprehensive investment incentives and a huge market for consumers in Turkey and the free trade zone, pointing out that the volume of investment in Turkey reflects the appropriate investment environment, calling on Saudi companies to enter the Turkish market and take advantage of the opportunities, system and incentives for investment in Turkey..“

During the forum, they discussed enhancing aspects of cooperation and investment partnership in major projects related to Vision 2030. Specialized discussion sessions were held that dealt with the fields of tourism, housing, construction, food, agriculture, mining, manufacturing, defense and military industries, and reviewed the most prominent investment opportunities provided by the Kingdom to companies and investors from all countries of the world and Turkish investors. .

The forum also witnessed the signing of 9 memorandums of understanding, including energy, real estate, construction, education, digital technologies, health and media. It aims to develop and strengthen investment and economic relations between the two countries.