Turkish President Erdogan approves ratification of Sweden's NATO membership
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has approved the country's ratification of Sweden's NATO membership. The corresponding decree approving the ratification of the protocol published official government gazette Resmi Gazete.
Thus, Erdogan officially completed the process of Turkey approving Sweden's membership in NATO.
On January 23, the Turkish parliament approved Sweden's application to join NATO by a simple majority. After this, the document was sent to Erdogan for signature.
Earlier, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg expressed hope that Turkey and Hungary would soon ratify Sweden's entry into the alliance. In his opinion, Stockholm's entry will make the alliance stronger.
Sweden and Finland have applied to join NATO in 2022 amid the outbreak of military conflict between Russia and Ukraine. Helsinki officially became a member of the bloc in April 2023.
