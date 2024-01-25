Sweden is getting closer to being a full member of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), after Turkey gave its approval for it to enter this military alliance. The Swedish authorities thanked the Turkish Parliament and Executive for their willingness, after several months of negotiations. Now, he must get Hungary to accept his candidacy, the only country that still opposes Sweden's entry.

“Today we are one step closer to being a full member of NATO,” published by the Prime Minister of Sweden, Ulf Kristersson, after the Turkish president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, approved this Thursday, January 25, the ratification by Parliament of Sweden's candidacy to be a member of NATO.

The approval by a large majority of the Turkish Parliament came on Tuesday, after months of blockade because it was considered that the Scandinavian country was not doing enough against the Kurdish militants.

In December 2023, the Turkish Foreign Affairs Commission agreed to Sweden's request, after 20 months of blockades and negotiations. Already in Parliament, the social democratic blocs, the ruling party and the opposition party CHP They approved the motion for Sweden to join the military alliance, with 287 votes in favor. While some Islamist nationalist blocs and some leftists gathered 55 votes against.

Although the debate took several hours, the parliamentarians were waiting for its approval, after the President Erdogan to send the accession protocol for Parliament to approve. A surprise for some due to their fierce opposition, until a few months ago.



Although the debate took several hours, the parliamentarians were waiting for its approval, after the President Erdogan to send the accession protocol for Parliament to approve. A surprise for some due to their fierce opposition, until a few months ago.

“We welcome Turkey's ratification of Sweden's request to NATO,” Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson added Kristersson on social media.

Why was Türkiye opposed?

After war broke out in Ukraine, Finland and Sweden applied to join NATO, leaving their impartial role on the geopolitical map. Türkiye opposed the entry of these two nations by pointing out that they host members of the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), a group that Turkey considers a terrorist organization.

With Finland he managed to negotiate the conditions for its entry, but with Sweden the talks had stalled due to Ankara's demands. After several months, Stockholm agreed to implement regulations that make it illegal to belong to a terrorist organization. The European Union also classifies PKK members as terrorists.







For Erdogan, these regulations were not enough. He called for less public support for those who belong to the PKK, to stop those who burn the Koran – after several cases in 2023 – and to allow the extradition of people wanted by Turkey. This is because Sweden refused to extradite two Turkish members of the PKK. After several months, the Swedish Government announced changes in the law to stop individuals who burn the Koran.

Initially, their opposition was also due to restrictions on arms exports by Sweden. But Turkey's approval not only came from the diplomatic and legislative arrangement between the nations, also due to pressure from other countries such as Finland, Canada and the Netherlands, who imposed sanctions until Sweden was accepted. While the United States stopped sales processes for military aircraft if its accession was not approved.

Hungary, Sweden's last obstacle to reaching NATO

With Turkey's approval, Sweden is getting closer to joining NATO,but there is still a more complex path of negotiation with Hungary, the only nation where the rejection remains.

A country's applications for membership in NATO must be accepted by all member countries. With Hungary's opposition, Sweden will not yet be able to complete its entry.

Now the Swedish authorities focus their negotiations with their Hungarian counterparts. Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson offered to meet with his counterpart Viktor Orbán to reach an agreement.

Several statements from Sweden to the Government of Hungary have strained their relationship. Mainly, the accusations that it would be a “dictatorship” and not a democracy the political situation in Hungary. This was said by the Swedish Foreign Minister, Peter Szijjarto, in July 2023.

Orban has criticized the "lack of respect" of the Swedish authorities for meddling in internal affairs that are not their responsibility. "They have continued to insult Hungarian voters and deputies and, through them, all of Hungary," Orbán said on public radio in August 2023.



Orban has criticized the “lack of respect” of the Swedish authorities for meddling in internal affairs that are not their responsibility. “They have continued to insult Hungarian voters and deputies and, through them, all of Hungary,” Orbán said on public radio in August 2023.

Now, Sweden and Hungary seek to meet in the coming weeks to build trust between both nations and obtain the approval of the Hungarian Parliament. In a letter to Orban, Kristersson He said there would be an opportunity to meet at the European Council in Brussels on February 1. Furthermore, Kristersson accepted an invitation from Orban to meet in Budapest.

Unlike Turkey, Hungary has not made any explicit demands in return for supporting Sweden's NATO application and it is not yet clear what issues they will discuss when they meet.

After learning of Turkey's decision, Orbán announced that he had a phone call with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg. “I reaffirmed that the Hungarian Government supports Sweden's membership in NATO”explained the prime minister, mentioning that he will reinstate Parliament to vote for accession.

This, despite the fact that several deputies from the ruling party do not support Sweden's entry due to questions about the rule of law in Hungary.



This, despite the fact that several deputies from the ruling party do not support Sweden's entry due to questions about the rule of law in Hungary.

