Erdogan appoints Fatih Karahan as new head of Turkey's Central Bank

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan appointed Fatih Karahan, who served as deputy governor of the regulator, as the new head of the country's Central Bank. This was reported by the official press organ of the government Resmı Gazete.

According to the TV channel NTVFatih Karahan was born in 1982 in Eskisehir, graduated from the Faculty of Mathematics and Industrial Engineering at Bogazici University in 2006, and defended his master's and doctoral dissertations in economics at the University of Pennsylvania in 2012.

Karahan worked at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York and taught at Columbia and New York universities, and began working as a senior economist at Amazon in 2022.

Earlier, the former head of the Turkish Central Bank, Hafize Gaye Erkan, resigned, asking Erdogan to approve her request in order to prevent her family from being affected by a “major campaign against her reputation.”