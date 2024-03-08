Home page politics

From: Felix Durach

Press Split

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has announced his immediate withdrawal. The local elections in March are expected to be his last.

Ankara – The Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan wants to run for the last time in the local elections scheduled for the end of March. “This is my final, my last election,” he said on Friday, according to the state news agency Anadolu. Erdogan is considered the most successful politician in modern Turkey and has led the country for more than two decades. He has won more than a dozen elections since 2002. In May 2023, Erdogan was re-elected to a five-year term in contested elections. The presidential term runs until 2028.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has announced that local elections in March will be his “finale”. © Khalil Hamra/dpa

Turkish President since 2014 – Erdogan indicates a possible withdrawal

With his statements, Erdogan indicated that he no longer wanted to run in the 2028 election. However, it is unclear whether Erdogan wants to withdraw from politics after the end of his term in office. The 70-year-old has been the twelfth President of the Republic of Turkey since 2014. Erdogan previously held the office of prime minister for a decade and was mayor of the Turkish metropolis of Istanbul for four years.

Local elections in Turkey – Erdogan’s AKP is fighting for Istanbul

In the local elections on March 31st, Erdogan's AKP wants, among other things, to win back Istanbul City Hall. In 2019, the president's party suffered a serious defeat there when it was defeated by the opposition after more than two decades in power. The Republican People's Party (CHP) had not only taken control of Erdogan's hometown of Istanbul, but also of the capital Ankara. In addition, the opposition remained in power in Izmir.

Erdogan presented his former Environment Minister Murat Kurum as a candidate for the mayoral election in Istanbul. The 47-year-old will represent the ruling Islamic conservative Justice and Development Party (AKP). (fd/Reuters)