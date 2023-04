How did you feel about the content of this article?

Turkish president, who will seek another re-election in May, said that the country’s secret services carried out an operation that resulted in the death of the terrorist leader. | Photo: EFE/EPA/NECATI SAVAS

The President of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, announced this Sunday (30) that Turkish secret services, known by the acronym MIT, killed the leader of the jihadist group Islamic State (IS), Abu al Hussein al Husseini al Qurashi, during an operation in Syria.

“MIT has long monitored the so-called leader of the Islamic State, Abu al Hussein al Husseini al Qurashi. Yesterday, this person was neutralized in Syria,” Erdogan said in an interview with public broadcaster TRT.

“Our fight against terrorist organizations continues, without distinction. During our time, MIT has become an international fighting organization, reaching a level similar to that of the American and Russian secret services”, added the president.

Erdogan, who will run for a new presidential term in the May 14 election, gave no further details about the operation or the region of Syria where it was carried out.

Abu al Hussein al Husseini al Qurashi, about whom virtually nothing is known, succeeded Abu al Hasan al Hashimi al Qurashi, who was killed in southern Syria during an action in Syrian government-controlled territory on 30 November.

Abu Ibrahim al Hashimi al Qurashi had been the successor of IS’s first self-declared caliph, Abu Bakr al Baghdadi, who was killed by US special troops in 2019.