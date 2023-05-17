“With the efforts of our country, with the support of our Russian friends and the contribution of our Ukrainian friends, it was decided to extend the Black Sea Grain Agreement for an additional two months,” Erdogan said a day before the end of the agreement.

Erdogan’s remarks, made in a speech to officials of his Justice and Development Party, come after the last ship departed from a Ukrainian port under the agreement.

The agreement allows for the safe export of Ukrainian grain through Black Sea ports and was due to expire on Thursday.