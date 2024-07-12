Erdogan: Türkiye in talks to resume grain deal

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Ankara is negotiating with Moscow and Kiev to resume the grain deal. His words leads Haberturk newspaper.

The Turkish leader noted that he had discussed the issue with Russian and Ukrainian Presidents Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelensky. However, he added that no decision had been made at this point. “I hope that we will start working on the grain corridor again,” Erdogan said.

Earlier in July, Erdogan said Ankara wanted to resume the grain deal in a new format. The Turkish leader’s idea is to create a grain corridor through Turkey to supply agricultural products to African countries and other regions where there are problems with food security.