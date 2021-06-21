Faraj Yassin, former head of the Tobruk local council, said in exclusive statements to “Sky News Arabia”, that the state of popular anger in areas in Cyrenaica, Fezzan and Tobruk reached its maximum after Turkey’s continued transgressions inside Libya and treated it as if the state was its colony.

He revealed that political blocs in Libya are in the process of uniting ranks and addressing the United Nations and the international community, against the background of the Turkish President’s rude statements, which undermine Libyan sovereignty, and the Libyan House of Representatives will be addressed to move in the same direction.

Yassin stressed that the purpose of addressing the United Nations officially is to put an end to the abuses of the Turks, who are considered a member of NATO, especially since it seemed to everyone that the chaos that Turkey is doing in Libya aims to impose extremist militias and the terrorist Brotherhood confronted them on the Libyan political scene. Which will not be allowed by the Libyan people.

For his part, Dr. Abdel Moneim Al-Hur, head of the Arab Organization for Human Rights in Libya, said in exclusive statements to “Sky News Arabia”, that the Turkish economic purposes in Libya have been exposed and known since the first day of its military intervention, especially as it seeks to impose itself on the country’s reconstruction plan to renew. It sought from the first moments to extend its control over Libyan oil in the maritime or land regions in Libya.

He stressed that Turkey directly supported the terrorist Brotherhood and its loyal militias to serve Erdogan’s project to revive neo-Ottomanism and support political Islam groups in Libya, which is another crime that is added to his crimes and is a violation of the rights of the Libyan nation and international law.

The professor of law believes that any agreement signed with the Turkish side lacks legal and constitutional capacity, making it a void agreement and thus what results in void, and revealed that those agreements signed between Libya and Turkey were challenged and invalidated by the Al-Bayda Appeals Court, where it issued a ruling invalidating the two decisions of the Presidential Council. On the maritime border demarcation agreement, and the security and military cooperation agreement with Turkey.

Another legal issue referred to by the head of the Arab Organization for Human Rights in Libya is that all transitional bodies, including the internationally recognized parliament, do not have the right to conclude new treaties or agreements that are not necessary for the transitional phase, meaning that their implementation extends beyond this phase.