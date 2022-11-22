Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday (22) that his country will launch “as soon as possible” a ground operation, “with tanks and soldiers”, against Kurdish militias, which will intensify the air and artillery deployed over the weekend in northern Syria and Iraq.

“For a few days now we have been attacking the terrorists with our planes, cannons and weapons (…) Know that as soon as possible we will eradicate everyone, along with our tanks and soldiers and our friends who will march with us,” declared Erdogan, as he inaugurated a dam on the Black Sea in the northeast of the country.

When speaking of “terrorists”, Erdogan was referring to members of the Kurdish militia Syrian People’s Protection Units (YPG) and the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), Kurdish guerrillas in Turkey.

Ankara considers the two groups to be a single terrorist organization, which it holds responsible for the November 13 bombing in central Istanbul, which killed six people and injured 81, although both the YPG and PKK separately deny any involvement in the attack.

Erdogan returned, however, to insist on the version of his country’s authorities, since they know “the identity of each of the terrorists in this area”.

In a clear retaliatory action, Turkey launched a bombing operation against Kurdish military on the Syrian and Iraqi borders on the 19th, which, according to Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar, is continuing and threatens an escalation of attacks and violence on the borders with the two Arab countries.

The day before, a missile attack fired from Syria caused two deaths and six injuries in southern Turkey.

In his inaugural speech at the Yusufeli dam and hydroelectric plant, Erdogan remembered the victims – a child and a teacher – of that attack, for which he also blamed Kurdish militias, and warned that “not a drop of blood spilled by these brothers will go to trash”.

In an apparent message addressed to the US, although without mentioning them, the Turkish president again indirectly criticized US support for the YPG, with which an international coalition is fighting the jihadist group Islamic State (IS).

Turkish authorities “know who is sponsoring these terrorists,” Erdogan said.

“We have done our part by fulfilling all agreements regarding the security of our Syrian borders (…) From now on, there is only one measure for us, there is only one limit. It is the security of our country, of our own citizens” , he emphasized.

“Those who come from thousands of kilometers, for their own safety, must understand this right of ours,” added the Turkish president.