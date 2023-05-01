The Turkish president said the country’s intelligence organization had been investigating Abu Hussein al-Qurayshi “for a long time”.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced this Sunday (April 30, 2023) that the NIT (National Intelligence Organization) had killed Abu Hussein al-Qurayshi, leader of the Islamic State extremist group, in Syria. “From now on, we will continue our fight without discrimination against terrorist organizations“, he wrote Erdogan on Twitter. In 2013, Turkey was one of the first countries to declare the Islamic State a terrorist organization, according to the Turkish state agency. Anadolu.