Erdogan says his doors are closed to US Ambassador to Turkey Flake

US Ambassador to Ankara Jeff Flake will no longer be able to visit Turkish officials, the doors are “closed” for him after meeting with the united opposition candidate in the May 14 elections, Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu. This was stated by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, writes Star edition.

The Turkish head wondered how a diplomat is “not ashamed” to attend such events, and then ask for a meeting with the president. He clarified that Flake needed to learn how an ambassador should work.

Our doors are closed to him, he can no longer enter. Why? Let him know his place Recep Tayyip Erdogan President of Turkey

Erdogan’s rival

United opposition candidate Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu is Erdoğan’s main rival in the upcoming presidential election, according to a poll by the Optimar think tank. Previously, only 47 percent of voters are ready to vote for the incumbent Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The name of Kılıçdaroğlu was made public during an opposition rally in Ankara. The alliance also announced that the leaders of five other opposition parties would become vice presidents if the opposition won the election.

On April 2, Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu faced condemnation when he accidentally stepped on an Islamic prayer rug (prayer) in his shoes. After the incident, he is accused of neglecting tradition.

Related materials:

election race

An expert on the problems of the Middle East, Stanislav Tarasov, said that Recep Tayyip Erdogan could win in the first round of the presidential elections.

Erdogan is a charismatic. Now he is the most quoted among the leaders. Few people know, but the Turks are watching this closely. He is either the second or third most quoted world leader today. Stanislav TarasovPolitical scientist

According to Tarasov, there are “a lot of witty talkers in the opposition. They attract the attention of the crowd, but no one has clear goals. In turn, the leader of the Turkish Rodina party, Dogu Perincek, announced his intention to withdraw the country from NATO if he wins the upcoming presidential elections.

Turkish foreign policy

On March 31, the General Assembly of the Turkish Parliament ratified Finland’s application to join NATO. 276 votes were cast for the ratification of the protocol on Finland’s accession to the North Atlantic Alliance. Thus, the last obstacle to NATO’s eastward expansion has been removed.

Svetlana Zhurova, First Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs, said that Finland’s accession to NATO poses a threat to Russia, but any country has the right to join one organization or another.

We, unlike America, will not put pressure on anyone, these are not our methods Svetlana Zhurova First Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs

However, Turkish President Erdogan approved the decision of the country’s parliament to ratify Finland’s application to join NATO.

Turkish presidential elections are scheduled for May 14 this year. In addition, parliamentary elections will be held on the same day.