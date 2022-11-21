“Those who bother us in our territory will pay for it.” This is the threat of the President of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who has not hesitated to comply in response to the attack by Kurdish “terrorists” that on the 13th killed six people on a shopping street in Istanbul. The president’s premise began yesterday with the more than twenty bombardments carried out by Turkish planes on the Syrian city of Kobane and the towns of Al Hasaka and Raqá, under the control of Kurdish militias, which left more than fifty dead. But the act did not go unpunished. Several rockets were fired in response from the Arab country against a border post in the Turkish town of Karkamis, causing at least three fatalities.

Given the situation, Erdogan warned on Monday that he is contemplating launching a “ground operation” in Syria, and it will not be limited solely to an “air” maneuver. “The competent units, our Ministry of Defense and our General Staff will decide together on the power with which our land forces” should act, said the president, who indicated that “consultations” are being carried out in this regard.

The latest attacks – a Syrian counter-offensive – resulted in the death of a child and a teacher, as well as another unidentified victim. The balance was confirmed by the Turkish Interior Minister, Suleyman Soylu, who called the authors “terrorists”. And the Ottoman government will not sit idly by on this occasion either. “We would like to tell our nation that after the operation that took place yesterday, in which the terrorist organization – referring to the Syrian Kurdish militia People’s Protection Units (YPG) – suffered heavy losses, there will also be a response to this attack in the most firm way”, warned the minister, who stressed that the attacking body “will not have the opportunity to live inside or outside our borders”.

“To be accountable”



The governor of the Turkish province of Gaziantep, Davut Gul, assured that five Kurdish projectiles hit the town and hit civilian targets. The Defense Ministry, for its part, stated that “the traitors, who showed their cowardice by attacking schools, have been held accountable for what they have done and will continue to do so.”

The Ottoman Executive thus foresees a new maneuver, not yet detailed, one day after having carried out the so-called ‘Operation Claw-Sword’, in which “70 planes and drones” intervened against positions of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party ( PKK) and the Popular Protection Units (YPG), causing at least 61 deaths (11 civilians and 50 militants). “They entered 140 kilometers into northern Iraq and 20 kilometers into northern Syria,” Erdogan stressed.

The bombardments do not stop against the Kurds. Iran attacked opposition groups in the Kurdistan region of Iraq on Monday, causing the death of a fighter from one of the dissident groups that Tehran accuses of fueling the demonstrations that have shaken the country since September 16, due to the death of the 22-year-old Kurdish girl Mahsa Amini after being arrested by the Moral Police for wearing the headscarf incorrectly. The Government of Iran, for its part, “strongly” condemned the offensive and rejected that its territory is “a terrain of battles or settling accounts.”