Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called the construction project of the country’s first nuclear power plant “Akkuyu” an investment that allowed the republic to make a major breakthrough in the energy sector. He announced this on Wednesday, March 10.

During his speech in Ankara, the Turkish leader emphasized the economic importance of the nuclear power plant, the agency writes. Anadolu…

“In 2010, an agreement was signed on the Akkuyu NPP. In April 2018, the foundation was laid for the first reactor of the nuclear power plant, and the first power unit will be commissioned in 2023, ”Erdogan said, noting that the four power units of the station are capable of covering 10% of the country’s electricity needs.

The head of the republic also added that Turkey “is a country that has made the largest breakthrough in the field of energy”, writes TASS…

“One of our largest investments is the Akkuyu NPP,” he stressed.

The Akkuyu NPP foundation-laying ceremony took place during the visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to Ankara in April 2018.

The nuclear power plant will be the first in Turkey. It includes four power units with Russian reactors, each with a capacity of 1.2 thousand MW. The project is being implemented for the first time in the world according to the build-own-operate model, in accordance with which Russia will build, own and operate a nuclear power plant.