Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday, September 18, said that the Ukrainian conflict will be long-term and protracted.

According to him, the conflict in Ukraine “will last a long time,” but Ankara will hope that it “will end as soon as possible.”

Moscow “really adheres to the position of an early end” to this conflict, Erdogan said in an interview with the television company PBS.

Earlier in the day, Erdogan spoke about Ankara’s equal trust in Russia and the West. In addition, the Turkish President did not agree with the interviewer’s opinion that Russian President Vladimir Putin allegedly “used the grain deal as an advantage in the conflict in Ukraine” and that “his leadership cannot be trusted.”

Before this, Erdogan said that Ankara is satisfied with relations with Washington, despite the obstacles that arise from time to time. The head of Turkey pointed out that during contacts with US President Joe Biden, it was possible to overcome the obstacles arising in relations between the two countries.

A month ago, The Wall Street Journal, citing a source, reported that the United States threatened Turkey with sanctions because of Russia’s assistance in circumventing international restrictions. The material noted that Washington intended to tighten compliance with sanctions because Ankara increased trade with Russia after the start of a special operation in Ukraine.

The news is being updated