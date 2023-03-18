Turkish President Erdogan announced that the grain deal has been extended

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced the extension of the grain deal. The words of the politician were heard in broadcast TV channel TPT.

“The term of the grain deal, which expires on March 19, has been extended. We ensured the extension of the agreement for a new term thanks to the negotiations that we held with two parties (Russia and Ukraine – approx. “Tapes.ru”),” the President confirmed.

According to TV channel Haberturkthe deal was extended for 120 days, but the Turkish authorities did not officially confirm this information.

On Friday, March 17, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov announced that Russia had extended the grain deal for 60 days. The country’s consent to extend the agreement for this period became known as early as March 13.

At the same time, it is known that Turkey was in favor of extending the deal for 120 days.