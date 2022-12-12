Erdogan: oil field with reserves of 150 million barrels discovered in southeast Turkey

A large oil field with reserves of 150 million barrels has been discovered in the southeast of Turkey. This was announced by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, transmits agency Anadolu.

The field was discovered in the region of Mount Gabar in the province of Shirnak. “This is one of the ten largest fields discovered onshore in 2022,” Erdogan said. According to him, the value of the reserves is estimated at about $12 billion.

On December 6, the Sabah newspaper wrote that Erdogan would soon announce the discovery of oil fields in Shirnak. The possible volume of production of raw materials in the territory near Mount Gabar was then estimated at 5,000 barrels per day with the possibility of bringing it up to 20,000 barrels.

In June, the Turkish leader reported that high-quality oil had been found in two wells in the city of Adana. He noted that its reserves are estimated at one billion dollars.