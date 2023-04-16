Erdogan: debris removal after February earthquakes in Turkey will be completed by April 21

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that the completion of the removal of rubble after a series of earthquakes that occurred in February is expected by April 21 in all provinces except Hatay, reports RIA News.

“We are actively laying the foundations of houses for earthquake victims; construction has already begun on more than 100,000 apartments and rural houses,” the head of state said.

He noted that the removal of rubble in all provinces, except for Hatay, will end by the end of the Ramadan fast, which has been celebrated since April 21. Erdogan added that by that time the authorities intend to transfer several rural houses to the victims of the natural disaster.

Earlier it became known that the Russians are losing interest in real estate in Turkey because of the season and the recent earthquake. Ekaterina Pozdnyakova, project manager at the investment company Garnet, stressed that the desire of Russians to buy housing in Turkey is also influenced by the situation in their own country.