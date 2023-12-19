Erdogan said he plans to discuss the work of the grain corridor with Putin

Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced plans to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss the resumption of the grain corridor. The agency reports this Anadolu.

“In the near future we will meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin and propose to make the grain corridor work. I hope that we will receive a positive response from him and continue this work,” said the Turkish leader.

He also emphasized that Russia, Turkey and Qatar have reached a trilateral agreement on grain supplies to African countries in need through Ankara. Erdogan called the resumption of work on the Black Sea grain corridor “a positive step towards a fairer world” and recalled the Turkish side’s plans to process grain from Russia into flour on its territory before sending it to Africa.

Erdogan already said in September that he hoped to discuss resuming the grain deal with Putin. Then he also expressed hope for a gradual increase in grain supplies along the Black Sea route.