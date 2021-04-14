The Montreux Convention on the Status of the Bosporus and Dardanelles does not apply to the projected Istanbul Canal. This was announced on Wednesday, April 14, by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during a meeting with students, which was broadcast in Twitter…

“Is there not the slightest connection between the Istanbul channel project and Montreux. Montreux is an agreement concerning the Bosphorus. Therefore, here we get our own independence, sovereignty, ”he said.

On April 4, a letter from 104 retired Turkish admirals was released, calling the Montreux convention a diplomatic victory for Turkey. The message stated that it was unacceptable to discuss the revision of the agreement in connection with the Istanbul channel project.

The next day, the head of state called the letter of Turkish admirals in defense of the convention unacceptable. He added that the army should not interfere in politics. The Turkish President also called the attempt to link the Montreux Convention and the Istanbul Canal project as a mistake. According to him, the project is intended to strengthen Turkey’s right over the sovereignty of the Bosphorus.

On the same day, the police detained 10 admirals who signed the letter. In addition, the Turkish prosecutor’s office ordered four other suspects to report to the Ankara police within three days, deciding not to detain them due to their age. On April 13, it became known that the Ankara court released 10 detained admirals, choosing a preventive measure for them in the form of a recognizance not to leave the place.

The Montreux Convention on the Regime of the Black Sea Straits was adopted in 1936. She restored Turkey’s sovereignty over the Bosphorus and Dardanelles. The document preserves the freedom of passage through the straits for merchant ships of all countries.

“Istanbul” is a project of a navigable canal that will connect the Marmara and Black Seas bypassing the Bosphorus Strait with this special status.