Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday, May 12, that he would consider any election results as legitimate, including support by the majority of the opposition leader.

“We came to power in Turkey in a democratic way. Just as we came to power, if our people decide otherwise (do not elect Erdogan. – Ed.), Then we will do everything that is necessary for democracy. We will consider any result that will be in the elections as legitimate,” the Turkish leader said.

Meanwhile, Erdogan expressed confidence that the Turkish public would support him and his Justice and Development Party in the elections.

As Stanislav Tarasov, director of the Middle East-Caucasus research center, pointed out on May 11, the United States can influence the elections in Turkey. Erdogan tried to pursue a policy independent of the United States, and in general, society inside the country is anti-American, despite the fact that Turkey is a member of NATO.

On May 8, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu shared his opinion that the current head of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, could win in the first round of elections with 52-53% of the vote. The diplomat admitted that he is counting on a majority of seats in parliament for Turkey’s ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Parti).

The day before, Erdogan’s election rally gathered about 1.7 million people. The event took place in Istanbul. Earlier, he stated that he was confident in his victory. The main rival of the incumbent Turkish president, 74-year-old Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu, supported by the opposition, promised to “bring peace, freedom and democracy to the country” if he wins.

General elections will be held in Turkey on Sunday, May 14. Incumbent President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and opposition leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu will compete for the highest state post.

To win in the first round, a candidate must receive at least 50% of the votes plus one vote. Otherwise, the second round of elections will be held on May 28. The candidate with the most votes will be declared the winner.

Also on Sunday, the Turks will elect 600 deputies of the great national assembly (parliament).