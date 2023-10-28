Recep Tayyip Erdogan: Türkiye will declare Israel a war criminal

Türkiye will declare Israel a war criminal, said President of the Republic Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Writes about this TASS.

According to him, relevant work is already underway.

“Israel, how did you end up here? How did you get here? You are an occupier. The West owes you something. And we don’t owe you anything. (…) Every country has the right to self-defense, but where is the justice? There is a massacre in Gaza,” said the Turkish President.

On the evening of October 28, Erdogan arrived at a rally of thousands in support of Palestine, which is taking place in Istanbul at Ataturk Airport. He wore a scarf with the flags of Turkey and Palestine.

Earlier, Erdogan called on Israel to immediately come out of its “state of madness” and stop attacks on the Gaza Strip. He noted that the constant bombing of Gaza again targets women, children and innocent locals. This is deepening the humanitarian crisis. Therefore, Israel must stop attacks.