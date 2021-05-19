Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan expressed his intention to deliver a message to the whole world during his July 20 visit to the self-proclaimed Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC). His words lead RIA News…

“I hope to visit the TRNC on July 20 and deliver the necessary message on Northern Cyprus there. It concerns not only the island, but the whole world, ”the Turkish leader said. Erdogan did not specify the topic of the meeting, but did not rule out that he would report “news on oil and natural gas” coming from the Eastern Mediterranean.

On June 20, the TRNC will celebrate the 47th anniversary of Turkey’s military invasion of Cyprus since 1974. The Greek part of the island considers this day a mourning day, while the Turkish part of the island considers it a national holiday, the Day of Peace and Freedom.

Earlier, Erdogan discussed with Russian President Vladimir Putin the aggravated conflict between Israel and Palestine, the shelling of Jerusalem and other settlements. Ankara and Moscow recalled the role of international negotiators between the parties – representatives of Russia, the UN, the EU and the United States.