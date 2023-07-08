Istanbul (agencies)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky met in Istanbul with his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, yesterday, the last stop of his international tour with the aim of mobilizing support for his country, while Moscow announced that it would closely follow the results of the negotiations and continue its constructive partnership with Ankara.

The Ukrainian president said, “I held constructive talks with the Turkish president, which included the peace formula, the NATO summit, security guarantees, the grain agreement, and the reconstruction of Ukraine.”

Before his arrival in Istanbul, Zelensky visited Slovakia, where he said, “I think there is not enough unity of position on the issue of Ukraine’s accession to NATO,” adding that “this matter is extremely important for the security of the whole world.”

He stressed, “We expect unity from the alliance because its strength is in its unity,” days before the NATO summit scheduled for July 11 and 12 in Vilnius.

And NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg announced yesterday that the leaders of the 31 NATO countries “will reaffirm that Ukraine will become a member of NATO, and they will unite on a way to bring Ukraine closer to its goal,” without clarifying the formula that will be agreed upon. He added, “We are consulting and working on the exact wording that will be announced when we reach an agreement” in this regard.

In turn, the Kremlin said yesterday that it would “closely follow” the talks that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will hold with his counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan. “We will closely follow the results of the negotiations, and we will continue our constructive partnership with Ankara,” Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters. Peskov welcomed Erdogan’s “mediating role” in the Ukrainian crisis, stressing that the Turkish president “has made great efforts several times to solve various problems.”

“We will be interested to know the topics of discussion between Erdogan and Zelensky, this is important,” he added.

On the other hand, Peskov said that Russia has not closed the door to negotiations with Ukraine at any time, adding that the Kremlin “does not see prospects for negotiations between Russia and Ukraine.”

One of the main topics of Zelensky’s talks in Istanbul was the fate of a grain deal brokered by Turkey and the United Nations last year to allow safe exports of grain through Ukrainian ports on the Black Sea despite the war in Ukraine, a senior Turkish official said ahead of the talks.

Russia, frustrated with the implementation of some aspects of the agreement, has threatened not to agree to an extension beyond July 17.

The senior Turkish official said that besides the grain deal and a possible prisoner exchange, Erdogan and Zelensky will discuss efforts to end the current crisis.