The meeting between the Presidents of Turkey and Ukraine Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Vladimir Zelensky began in Istanbul. It is reported by TASS citing Erdogan’s administration.

It is noted that the negotiations are taking place at the Huber Palace. The presidents intend to discuss relations between the countries, as well as measures to develop and deepen mutual cooperation.

Earlier it was reported that on Saturday morning Zelensky arrived in Istanbul for the ninth meeting of the high-level strategic council between Turkey and Ukraine.

On April 9, it became known about the upcoming meeting between Zelensky and Erdogan. How long the Ukrainian leader will stay abroad was not specified.