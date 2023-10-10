Erdogan and Putin discussed the Palestinian-Israeli escalation on the phone

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin held telephone conversations. This was reported in the office of the Turkish leader.

The leaders of the two countries discussed the Palestinian-Israeli conflict and also assessed measures to prevent rising tensions between Israel and Palestine. Erdogan assured his Russian counterpart that Turkey will make every effort to establish calm in the region.

On the morning of October 7, Hamas attacked Israel. In addition, an unknown number of terrorists have infiltrated from the Gaza Strip into the Israeli border areas.

Tel Aviv called the attack a war and on October 10 began launching large-scale strikes against Hamas militant targets in the Gaza Strip in response.