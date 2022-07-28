Home page politics

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin during a meeting at the International Conference Center July 19 in Tehran, Iran. © IMAGO/Sergei Savostyanov / ITAR-TASS

Russia and NATO member Turkey appear to be expanding their cooperation. The next meeting between Putin and Erdogan will also deal with the delivery of Turkish combat drones.

Moscow/Ankara – In the Ukraine war, Kyiv successfully deployed Turkish Bayraktar TB2 combat drones. Russia is now also showing interest in the drones. The issue of military-technical cooperation will be discussed at a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Sochi on the Black Sea on August 5, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

Consideration for missile defense system: does Russia now want to buy Turkish combat drones?

Vladimir Putin recently traveled to Iran. It should also have been about the purchase of Iranian drones, according to US government circles. Russia rejected these speculations. During this trip, Putin also met Turkish President Erdogan in the Iranian capital Tehran last week. Now the Kremlin spokesman said that both sides also talked about such sensitive issues, showing how close the cooperation between the two countries is.

Russia had previously sold its S-400 missile defense system to Turkey, which is a NATO member, to the chagrin of the United States. According to reports, there should now be a return service from the Turkish side. Erdogan had previously reported on Putin’s interest. The Russian President had suggested working with Turkey on Baykar’s drones, Erdogan said on Tuesday, according to the broadcaster CNN Türk. A corresponding factory could be founded in the United Arab Emirates. The Emirates would have offered that, said Erdogan. Should Russia develop the drones together with Turkey, Moscow would also have access to the technology of a NATO member state.

The Turkish combat drone Bayraktar TB2: Russia is now apparently showing interest in the drone. A meeting between Erdogan and Putin is planned (archive image). © Efrem Lukatsky/AP/dpa +++ dpa picture radio +++

Turkish combat drone Bayraktar TB2 is considered accurate and effective

The Turkish combat drone Bayraktar TB2 is considered an export hit. The drones have already been used in several conflicts, for example on the side of Azerbaijan in the conflict with Armenia over the Nagorno-Karabakh region. It is also considered accurate and effective and can stay in the air for up to 27 hours.

The Ukraine also uses Bayraktar drones. At the beginning of Putin’s war of aggression, videos of Russian tanks allegedly destroyed by these drones circulated on the Internet. Should Russia develop the drones together with Turkey, Moscow would also have access to the technology of a NATO member state. There was another questionable rapprochement recently between Belarus and Russia, who were considering a “union state”. (bme/dpa).