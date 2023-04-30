Home page politics

The election campaign in Turkey is entering the home straight. Incumbent Erdogan and challenger Kilicdaroglu are campaigning for votes at the same time.

Ankara – Two more weeks, then on May 14, 2023 the Türkiye election instead of. The parties have long been in the hot phase of the election campaign. The spotlight is on the top candidates: President Recep Tayyip Erdogan from the ruling AKP and Kemal Kilicdaroğluopposition candidate and leader of the CHP.

Erdogan incited his own followers in Ankara. “Are we ready for a crushing victory?” he asked in a plaza in the capital. The President predicted a crushing defeat for the opposition. “On May 14, God willing, our country will remove them from the political stage,” Erdogan said.

Erdogan back in the election campaign

It was the Turkish head of state’s second public appearance after an illness that forced him to cancel several campaign dates last week. On Tuesday, Erdogan had to cancel a live interview on television, fueling speculation about his health. According to the government, Erdogan suffered from a gastrointestinal virus. For several days he did not appear directly in public, but only appeared in two video channels – one of them with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Erdogan made his first public appearance on Saturday. In Istanbul, the Turkish President visited an aviation fair. “As you know, I’ve been ill recently and people have been praying for me in every house,” the 69-year-old told the crowd in Ankara on Sunday. “I try to be worthy of those prayers.”

Turkey elections: Erdogan is further behind

In current Turkey election polls Erdogan’s party alliance “People’s Alliance” is further behind the opposition alliance. In a direct comparison, Kilicdaroglu also fares significantly better than the incumbent president.

The opposition leader, in turn, held a mass rally in Izmir, west of the city, on Sunday Türkiye where Erdogan appeared in front of slightly fewer people on Saturday. “These elections are elections to rebuild our democracy,” Kilicdaroglu called out to the crowd. “We will bring peace to this country, I will bring brotherhood to this country.”

Kilicdaroglu leads an electoral alliance of six parties. On Friday also had the pro-Kurdish HDP, which does not belong to the alliance, called for the election of Kilicdaroglu. So far, the party has only tacitly backed Erdogan’s challenger by not nominating its own candidate for the presidential election.

But the hot phase of the election campaign is not only raging in Turkey. In Germany, too, the government and opposition are campaigning for the votes of Turks living abroad. One Poster campaign for Erdogan caused outrage in Nuremberg. (dil/dpa)