From: Bedrettin Bölükbasi

The Turkish presidential candidates have concluded their election campaigns: Recep Tayyip Erdogan with a prayer in the Hagia Sophia and Kemal Kilicdaroglu in the “Anitkabir”, the tomb of the founder of the state Atatürk. © Twitter/@RTEdijital/@bpthaber

Erdogan and Kilicdaroglu campaigned for the elections in Turkey for months. A day before, they completed their campaigns: In quite different ways.

Istanbul/Ankara – The time has come: Turkey is electing its new president this Sunday (May 14). First time incumbent Recep Tayyip Erdogan not clear favorite in an election. He and his challenger Kemal Kilicdaroğluthe good chances at the Türkiye Election 2023 are granted, come from different political directions, which became particularly clear the day before the election.

Turkey election: Erdogan visits Hagia Sophia for last prayer before vote

On Saturday (May 13), Erdogan and Kilicdaroglu each concluded their election campaigns with symbolic visits. Erdogan, head of Islamic conservative AKP, visited Hagia Sophia to offer his last evening prayers before the elections. Originally built as a church by the Byzantines, Hagia Sophia was converted into a mosque after the Ottoman conquest of Istanbul by Sultan Mehmed II. However, in 1935 it was granted the status of a museum by the Republic of Turkey.

This should change in 2020: Erdogan made sure that Hagia Sophia became a mosque again. In doing so, he had achieved what for decades was considered one of the greatest goals of the conservative forces in Turkey. For them, the Hagia Sophia is a symbol of the Islamic conquest of Istanbul. In this respect, Erdogan had “restored the will of Sultan Mehmed”, it was said at the time. The AKP considers the conversion of Hagia Sophia one of its greatest achievements.

The fact that Erdogan was now visiting the mosque to pray for a victory in the elections fascinated and consolidated his supporters. Thousands of people gathered inside and outside Hagia Sophia to accompany Erdogan during evening prayers. After the prayer, Erdogan recited passages from the Koran, the Holy Scriptures of Islam, and finally left the prayer house while shouting “Allahu Akbar”. Dozens of videos online showed a large crowd in Hagia Sophia. There was also criticism: Many accused Erdogan of repeatedly abusing religion for political purposes.

Türkiye election: opposition candidate Kilicdaroglu at the mausoleum of the country’s founder Ataturk

The opposition candidate was also passionate at the end of the election campaign. Kilicdaroglu, head of the largest opposition party founded by the country’s founder Mustafa Kemal Ataturk CHP, visited the tomb of Atatürk, the so-called “Anitkabir” in Ankara. Together with party representatives and under the eyes of his followers, he ran to the mausoleum of the founder of the state, flowers in hand.

He laid the flowers at Atatürk’s grave and observed a minute’s silence in honor of the founder of the country. Finally he talked to his followers at the “Anitkabir”. They hugged him, some with tears in their eyes, and asked the opposition candidate for photos.

When he arrived at “Anitkabir”, several children shouted enthusiastically: “There he is, he really is there, I saw him!” After his visit, Kilicdaroglu posted a video on Twitter in which the children’s shouts can be heard. “Ah you children, they’ve shown me now, I heard your voices and bitched like I just missed you.” He was “very, very excited,” Kilicdaroglu said in his post.

No wonder he’s excited: he could well end the Erdogan era, which has lasted for 21 years. Many polls put him ahead. However, there could also be a runoff in a second round. In any case, the recent visits by Erdogan and Kilicdaroglu show how different they are. While the opposition candidate stands for secular values ​​and wants the republic to be guided by Atatürk’s ideas again, Erdogan represents a deep, religious view of the country’s future. Sunday evening will show what is more popular with the people. (bb)