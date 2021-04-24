Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan talked on the phone and discussed the recognition of the Armenian Genocide in the Ottoman Empire by American leader Joe Biden. It is reported by RIA News with reference to the press service of the Azerbaijani president.

Aliyev stressed that Biden’s statement caused “serious damage to the emerging trends of cooperation in the region.”

According to him, Azerbaijan has always been next to Turkey. “The heads of state expressed satisfaction with the development of fraternal and friendly relations between Azerbaijan and Turkey in all spheres,” the press service of Aliyev said.

Aliyev also called Biden’s statement “a historical mistake” during the conversation.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry has already commented on Biden’s statement: Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said that Ankara completely rejects the formulations on recognizing the genocide, said by the American leader. “We completely reject this statement based entirely on populism,” he stressed.

Earlier on April 24, US President Joe Biden officially recognized the Armenian genocide in the Ottoman Empire. The gesture was timed to the Day of Remembrance of the Victims of the Armenian Genocide. In his statement, Biden noted that those who remember the victims of the massacre on this day commit themselves to “preventing a recurrence of such atrocities.”