Home page politics

From: Erkan Pehlivan

Split

An exodus is taking place in Nagorno-Karabakh. Armenians leave the area. The presidents of Azerbaijan and Turkey, on the other hand, celebrate their victory.

Nakhichevan – The Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met with his Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev following the fighting in Nagorno-Karabakh. Erdogan praised the quick conquest of Nagorno-Karabakh. Aliyev thanked his guest for his support. His people will not forget the support, Aliyev said in a joint press conference.

It was a “matter of pride that the operation was successfully completed in a short time,” Erdogan said at a joint press conference with Aliyev. “I wholeheartedly congratulate the victorious Azerbaijani army both on its historic success and on its humanitarian attitude towards the civilian population,” he said.

Nagorno-Karabakh remains a crisis area: Armenians are fleeing

Last week, Azerbaijan launched its so-called “anti-terrorism measure” in Nagorno-Karabakh. With large-scale military operations, the Azerbaijani military was able to force the Armenian forces in Nagorno-Karabakh to surrender. Since then, the remaining 120,000 Armenians have been trying to leave the area. People are afraid of attacks. Chaotic scenes can be observed at border crossings and checkpoints.

In addition to Azerbaijan, the winner of the war in Nagorno-Karabakh is Turkey. © dpa

The Armenians had been encircled in Nagorno-Karabakh for around nine months. Everything was missing. In addition to food, there was also a lack of medicine and energy. “The painful reality is that people are being driven from their homes, their lives are being destroyed and their future is uncertain,” writes journalist Siranush Sargsyan on X. The journalist had posted a piece of bread on X a few days ago – and wrote that it was the only thing she and her sister could eat all day.

Human rights organization warns – Türkiye signs contracts with Azerbaijan

The International Society for Human Rights (IGHR) calls on the EU to take action. “The ISHR strongly condemns the Azerbaijani war of aggression and warns against violent ethnic cleansing. The human rights organization calls on Germany and the EU to immediately stop all economic relations with Azerbaijan and to impose severe sanctions against the Aliyev regime,” the ISHR said in a statement.

The meeting between Erdogan and Aliyev shows that, in addition to Azerbaijan, Türkiye one of the winners of this war. Both countries agreed to closer cooperation in various areas. A new 85-kilometer gas pipeline will run from Turkey’s eastern province of Igdir to Sederek in Azerbaijan. There should also be a rail connection between the two countries. The two countries also want to expand their cooperation in the area of ​​defense. (erpe)