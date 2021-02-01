Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan allowed changes to the country’s Constitution. According to him, the development of a new document is possible in the near future, the Anadolu agency reports.

“Perhaps it’s time for Turkey to discuss the new constitution again,” he said. According to him, the work on the document should be transparent, and the final text should be submitted for the approval of the people.

In 2017, Turkey already held a referendum on amendments to the constitution. The citizens of the country decided to amend 18 articles of the basic law, which would abolish the post of prime minister and empower the president to independently appoint vice presidents, ministers and high-ranking officials. The head of state also received the right to declare a state of emergency and issue decrees that can only be canceled by an absolute majority of votes in parliament.