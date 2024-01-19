The President of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, again compared this Friday (19) the Prime Minister of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu, to the Führer of Nazi Germany, Adolf Hitler, and regretted that the West did not intervene in the war in the Strip. Gaza.

“Western countries and international security institutions have lost all credibility, they failed the test in Gaza,” said the Turkish leader, stating that they had already lost a lot of prestige for failing to prevent massacres in Iraq, Bosnia, Syria, Yemen , Myanmar, Somalia and Afghanistan.

“Those who distribute primers on human rights and freedoms to the left and right have not seen the children, babies and women savagely murdered in these 105 days of war, nor have they taken a single step to stop oppression,” he said.

“They simply observe the barbarities of the genocide against the Palestinian people by the 'Führer' of our days, Netanyahu, and his bloodthirsty team,” accused Erdogan, who had already compared the Israeli prime minister to Hitler in December.

Erdogan also drew a parallel between “Nazi concentration camps” and scenes of Israeli soldiers rounding up half-naked Palestinian prisoners at a sports center.

Turkey is a historic ally of Israel and, after two periods of rupture in the last decade, the two countries re-established full diplomatic relations last year. But since the Hamas terrorist attack on Israel on October 7, in which 1,200 people were killed and more than 200 kidnapped, Erdogan has denounced the Israeli response of massive bombing of the Gaza Strip as a “war crime”.

Israel then withdrew its ambassador from Ankara in October, and now verbal attacks from both sides are frequent.

On Monday (15), Israel's Minister of National Security, Itamar Ben-Gvir, called the Turkish leader a “total Nazi” and called for a boycott of Turkey. He made the statement after an Israeli football player from a Turkish club was arrested for marking 100 days since the Hamas terrorist attack, in a way that many in Turkey interpreted as a celebration of the war.