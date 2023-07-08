Erdogan said in a press conference with his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelensky, on Saturday, that Turkey is doing its best to extend the Black Sea grain deal, noting that nearly 33 million tons of grain have been delivered to those in need under the agreement.

“We are working on the extension period after July 17,” Erdogan added, stressing that poor African countries in particular are in dire need of grain shipments from Ukraine.

He pointed out that Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to visit Turkey next month, and this matter will be discussed with him.

He stressed, “We did our best to end the war between Russia and Ukraine through negotiations based on international law.”

Russia had threatened to withdraw from the grain agreement if its demands for better exports of foodstuffs and fertilizers were not met.

The agreement, concluded in July last year, facilitates the “safe transportation” of grain, foodstuffs and fertilizers – including ammonia – for export to global markets.

The regional spokeswoman for the US State Department, Hala Gharit, commented, in exclusive statements to “Sky News Arabia”, on Russia’s threat to withdraw from the grain trade agreement by July 17, saying that this matter is “irresponsible or acceptable.”