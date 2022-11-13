Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says blast in central Istanbul could be a terrorist attack

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said that preliminary data after the explosion in the center of Istanbul indicate a terrorist attack. This is reported RIA News.

“It would be wrong to say with certainty that this is a terrorist attack, but preliminary data, footage from CCTV cameras, the first information given to us by the governor, shows that it “smells like a terrorist attack” here,” the agency quoted him as saying.

The incident on the pedestrian tourist street Istiklal became known on the afternoon of November 13.

The moment of the explosion was caught on video: footage posted on social networks shows that there were many people on the street. Hearing cotton, tourists and locals began to scatter.

Istanbul Governor Ali Yerlikaya said that, according to preliminary data, four people died and 38 were injured as a result of the explosion. Erdogan later clarified that the death toll had risen to six and the wounded to 53.