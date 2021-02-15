The statement comes after Turkish military forces, deployed in northern Iraq since February 10, found the bodies of 13 Turkish citizens who were, according to Ankara, kidnapped by the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK). Erdogan accused the United States of having handed over weapons and ammunition to members of the PKK, considered a terrorist group by Turkey, and called for “sincerity” considering that they are together in NATO.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan dismissed a statement from the US State Department condemning the death of Turkish citizens. “If the information on the death of Turkish civilians at the hands of the PKK, an organization classified as a terrorist, is confirmed, we condemn these actions in the most vehement terms,” ​​said the State Department.

“There is a statement made by the United States, but it is a sham. Weren’t they supposed to confront the PKK, the YPG (Popular Protection Units)? They clearly support and back them, “Erdogan said on February 15.

The United States, like the European Union, views the PKK as a terrorist organization. However, the People’s Protection Units, which Ankara says are associated with the PKK, were a major ally of US forces in the war against the self-styled Islamic State in Syria.

In his statement, Erdogan held the United States responsible for supplying the PKK with weapons in the northern region of Iraq.

“Unfortunately we have all seen that from the beginning. In the north of Iraq they have brought thousands of trucks, tanks, they have taken ammunition and they have given it to the terrorists, and these terrorists have fought against our security forces,” he said. Erdogan.

For years, Turkey has denounced the Pentagon sending weapons to the Kurdish YPG militias for their fight against the Islamic State group. However, deliveries of this type from Washington to the PKK are unknown.

Erdogan asked the United States for greater sincerity. “If we are together with you in NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization), treat us sincerely and do not be with the terrorists. If your place is with the terrorists, do not be with us,” added the Turkish head of state.

Amid the new tension, the Turkish government called American Ambassador David Satterfield to the Foreign Ministry. “Ankara’s reaction to the US statement was conveyed to him in the strongest possible manner,” spokesman Hami Aksoy was quoted as saying by the AP news agency.

The incident occurs just when relations between the two countries have deteriorated, among other things, due to the sanctions of the United States on the Turkish defense industry, after the acquisition of a defense system manufactured by Russia.

Additionally, more than 700 members of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP), with a leftist and pro-Kurdish ideology, were arrested by the Turkish security forces as part of the investigation for alleged terrorist ties.

“718 people were detained, including HDP district and province heads, in an operation carried out to expose the activities of the terrorist organization PKK,” the Interior Ministry said in a statement.

Ankara says it will maintain cross-border operations

Since February 10, Turkey launched the anti-terrorist operation Eagle’s Claw II, with which it sought to intensify its fight against the PKK organization beyond its territory to cross-border areas.

It was in the framework of this operation that the soldiers found the bodies of citizens who were allegedly kidnapped between five and six years ago by the PKK.

According to the AP news agency, which cites Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar, 12 victims were shot in the head and one died from a gunshot wound to the shoulder.

Akar added that at least 48 PKK militants were killed after the clashes. For his part, heFirat news agency, which disseminates information related to Kurdish affairs, cites a statement from the People’s Defense Forces (HPG) issued on February 12 in which it refers to the casualties of the Turkish army during the operation.

Turkey said it will maintain cross-border counterterrorism operations in Syria and Iraq and asked not to criticize them, adding that countries must choose between Turkey or the militants.

“No country, person or institution can question Turkey’s military operations (in Iraq) after the Gara massacre,” Erdogan said.

The dispute between Turkey and the Kurds

The Kurdish people, considered the largest ethnic minority in the Middle East, have been in lively conflict since the Lausanne, Switzerland treaty determined the borders of present-day Turkey, ending the dream of the formation of a Kurdish state.

For years, the Kurds have denounced hostile treatment by the Turkish authorities. Between 1920 and 1930, many Kurds were transferred to other parts of the country. The use of the Kurdish language was also restricted and the existence of a Kurdish ethnic identity was denied.

In 1978, the politician Abdullah Ocalan founded the PKK. Initially the organization promoted an independent Kurdish state from Turkey but, six years later, it took up an armed struggle that has left more than 40,000 dead.

Ocalan was arrested in 1999 and sentenced to life imprisonment on charges of terrorism and separatism.

