Erdogan’s accusations came in an impassioned speech he delivered days before an increasingly divided election, according to Reuters.

Erdogan was apparently indicating that his opponents staged a confrontation a day earlier in which crowds threw stones at a key opposition figure in the eastern city of Erzurum, the stronghold of his Justice and Development Party.

Opinion polls indicate that Erdogan will face the biggest election challenge in his political career in the presidential and parliamentary elections scheduled for May 14.

On Sunday, demonstrators threw stones at Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, a member of the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP), who will be vice president if opposition leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu wins the presidential election.

A day later, during a rally in the western Turkish town of Edirne, Erdogan accused the opposition of “standing with the terrorists”.

Analysts say he is hardening his rhetoric in an effort to increase his support among conservative and nationalist voters.

“They (the opposition) are shamelessly trying to discredit our cities by creating a (negative) atmosphere with their provocations,” Erdogan said, without directly referring to the events in Erzurum.

“They are looking for a cover for their expected defeat in the elections by provoking and insulting people,” he added.

Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu also accused the opposition of inciting violence in Erzurum.

Soylu said Imamoglu’s wife excited the crowds when she raised the “victory” sign at another rally last week, a sign he said referred to the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK).

Imamoglu responds

Imamoglu held another rally on Monday in the central city of Konya, another stronghold of the AKP.

“They can throw stones at us, but we will respond with flowers,” he said.

“The instigators will learn the lesson from the nation through the ballot box first, and then they will be tried in independent courts for their mistakes,” he added.