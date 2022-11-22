Erdogan accused Russia of failing to fulfill anti-terrorist obligations in Syria and Iraq

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan explained the reasons for the special operation in northern Syria, including Russia’s alleged refusal to eliminate terrorists in the region. His words leads Daily Sabah newspaper.

Despite our repeated warnings to Russia, which, according to our 2019 Sochi agreement, is responsible for the destruction of terrorists in northern Iraq and Syria, Moscow refuses to fulfill its duty Recep Tayyip Erdogan Turkish President

He explained that Turkey will not be silent and will independently take measures against terrorists. The President confirmed 12 strikes in the Kobani region and added that the operation would continue.

Sochi memorandum

According to the Turkish leader, he did not discuss the operation with Russian President Vladimir Putin during a recent telephone conversation.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Joe Biden are well aware that we can carry out such operations in this region at any time. Recep Tayyip Erdogan Turkish President

The Turkish leader recalled that in 2019, following negotiations with his Russian counterpart in Sochi, the parties signed a memorandum where Russia undertook to withdraw the Kurdish armed formations from the Turkish borders in Syria.

Special operation in Syria

On the eve it became known that the Armed Forces (AF) of Turkey neutralized 184 terrorists in two days of the operation “Claw-sword” in Syria and Iraq. Such data was announced by Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar.

From the beginning of the operation “Claw-Sword” to the present day, 184 terrorists have been eliminated by aviation and fire support. We estimate that this figure will continue to grow. Hulusi Akar Turkish Defense Minister

The head of the Defense Ministry stressed that Ankara will carry out the operation “until the last terrorist is destroyed.”

Prior to this, Turkish artillery fired on the positions of the Kurdish “Forces of Democratic Syria” (SDS) in the border sector of Amuda in the north of the Syrian province of Al-Hasakah. It was reported about the dead and wounded among local residents, their number is being specified.

In addition, Turkish Air Force F-16 fighters attacked Kurdish formations in the Kobani region in the north of the Syrian province of Aleppo.

Ankara’s response to the attack

Ankara’s plans to conduct another special operation against the combat formations of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party in northern Syria were reported on November 15. She became a response to the terrorist attack in Istanbul on November 13, in which Ankara blames the Syrian Kurds.

The incident took place on Istiklal Street in the Beyoglu district. Six were killed, 81 people were injured, including three Russians.

Turkish authorities blamed the explosion on Kurdish militants. During interrogation, the detained Syrian citizen Ahlam Albashir admitted that she was recruited by the Kurdistan Workers’ Party, which is considered terrorist in Turkey. In addition, she was trained at the intelligence school, where the US military taught.