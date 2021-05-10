Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan accused Israel of terror over the actions in Jerusalem. He stated this during a conversation with Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas, reports TASS…

“During the talks, Israel’s attacks on the Al-Aksu mosque and the Palestinians were discussed. During the talks, President Erdogan called Israel’s attacks in Jerusalem terror and sharply condemned these dastardly attacks, ”the Turkish leader’s office said.

Erdogan promised Abbas that Ankara will do everything to mobilize the Islamic world to “stop the terror and invasion of Israel.”

On the morning of May 10, it was reported that Israeli army tanks attacked Hamas targets in response to the launching of explosive balloons and four rockets into Israeli territory. The rockets were fired from the Gaza Strip towards Israel amid escalating tensions and violence near the border and in East Jerusalem after an Israeli court ordered the eviction of several Palestinian families from their homes in Jerusalem’s Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood.