Turkish President Erdogan said that Biden tried to disown the previous words

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in an interview with CNN Turk caught American colleague Joe Biden in an attempt to disown his former words.

He noted that even before the start of the election campaign, the future head of the White House made a number of statements in favor of eliminating the head of the Turkish leader.

“After that, we met many times, and when I asked him, he tried to disown,” Erdogan said.

He compared Biden’s line of conduct with the statements of Turkish opposition presidential candidate Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu, who first called on Russia not to interfere in the elections, and then called it a warning and said that he had no complaints.

Earlier, Erdogan commented on the possibility of his loss in the presidential elections scheduled for May 14. He announced his readiness to leave the presidency of Turkey in a democratic way.