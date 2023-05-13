capitals (agencies)

On the eve of the start of the Turkish elections, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan pledged to start a new era of relations between Ankara and Athens, which may be imminent after the elections are held in the two countries.

Tomorrow, the Turks are preparing to vote in the presidential and parliamentary elections, in which 3 candidates will compete after the withdrawal of Muharram Ince, who represents a small party, and they are the current President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, head of the Justice and Development Party, Kilicdaroglu, leader of the Republican People’s Party, and Sinan Ogan. In Greece on May 21, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis is leading the polls so far. Yesterday, the Kathimerini newspaper quoted Erdogan as saying, “We can set aside enmities and rivalries. The matter has gone too far for the two countries.” Erdogan added, “I hope that the elections in Greece and Turkey will be the beginning of a new era.” Erdogan expressed his confidence in the victory of his Justice and Development Party in the Turkish presidential and parliamentary elections scheduled for tomorrow.

The number of those eligible for presidential and parliamentary elections is 64,113,941, according to the Supreme Elections Committee.

Turkish citizens residing abroad cast their votes in 151 representations and 16 centers in 73 countries, according to diplomatic sources.

According to the Supreme Election Commission in Turkey, 1,642,721 voters cast their votes in ballot boxes set up by Turkish representations outside the country, and 120,640 people have been at the border gates since April 27.

Turkey and Greece, two members of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), have been working diligently to ease tensions since two devastating earthquakes struck Turkey in February. These efforts were supported by the aid provided by Athens to Ankara to face the repercussions of the two earthquakes.

According to the Greek General Staff, no Turkish military aircraft have flown over the Greek islands since the earthquakes. Relations between the two countries have been strained by territorial disputes and natural gas reserves in the eastern Mediterranean.