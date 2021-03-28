The company provides the Community with a study of the Potasas lands and plans to use a method of sealing the waste and revegetation of the UPCT The before. Panoramic view of one of the phosphate sludge pools left by Potasas y Derivados (Ercros) in the El Hondón land, between the A30 viaduct and the San Ginés neighborhood. JOSÉ ALBERTO GONZÁLEZ Monday, March 29, 2021, 01:49



There is no radiological risk for the residents around the El Hondón site; nor for construction workers who carry out possible maintenance and recovery of the land for a year; nor for the regular workers of a future industrial activity, if the ground is paved to make that u