The factory Ercros in Monzónin Huesca, advances in sustainability with the reduction of CO2 emissions by 220 tons per year with a new photovoltaic plant installed in this production center.

This photovoltaic plant has a 750 kWp power and a capacity of generation of 850 MWh/year. The electricity produced in these facilities is used by Ercros as a source of green energy for the PVC compounds plant.

The energy generated represents around 30% of the consumed throughout the factory. With its use, the carbon footprint of these products is improved, according to the company.

The new installation is registered in the Administrative Registry of self-consumption of electrical energy (Radne) of the Government of Aragon.