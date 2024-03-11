The president of Ercros, Antonio Zabalza, appeared before the shareholders on February 27, crossing his arms to explain the disappointing results of 2023. “The profit is low, much lower than what was achieved in 2022, and is obtained in an environment of low demand in the European chemical sector characterized by a significant reduction in prices and quantities, with very volatile markets and strong international competition” , She complained. The company went from earning more than 1,052 million in 2022 to only 755 in 2023 from the sale of its chlorine derivatives (hydrochloric acid, ATCC, PVC), products that have all types of uses, from tablets for pool water to bleaching paper pulp.

Zabalza had reasons to be upset. The benefit, of 27.6 million, would have been almost non-existent if it were not for a ruling by the Constitutional Court on the compensation of negative tax bases. The ruling added 26 million to the last line of the income statement. Only in this way could Ercros propose its long-awaited reward to shareholders, which this year will be nine million in dividends. But the price, which had already been very flat in recent months, continued without raising its head the rest of the week, at 2.6 euros per share.

But last Monday things changed. Bondalti, of the Portuguese family group José de Mello, presented a takeover bid through its Spanish subsidiary, taking advantage of the company's moment of weakness. With the offer of 3.6 euros per share, it values ​​the Spanish company at 329 million and shakes the candy of a 40% premium over the market price prior to the offer. The takeover bid is conditional on 75% of the capital accepting and Ercros did not like it at all. Without going so far as to describe it as hostile, three days later the board of directors announced that it had neither been requested nor consensual, and that they would appoint a legal advisor to “safeguard the interests of the shareholders.” Some owners that do not have a clear controlling actor (almost 80% of the capital is floating), which makes it difficult to make projections about what will happen from now on.

In the capital of Ercros are the promoter Joan Casas Galofré with 6%, and the investor Víctor Manuel Rodríguez, who on March 11 informed the CNMV that his participation grows half a point to 6.092%. Another significant presence is the North American fund Dimensional with another 4.99% and the investor Montserrat García Pruns with 3.6%. Rodríguez, who has become the largest shareholder to date, admits that Bondalti has been able to take advantage of the moment of weakness, but believes that the company is worth much more. He thinks that, if the offer is not successful, the buyer could seek a position of control of the Spanish chemical company. For José Ramón Ocina, analyst senior Mirabaud, the offered price is low, “with implicit multiples much lower than the Ercros cycle average, and below the multiples at which operators in other closer markets quote.” He adds that the takeover “does not share with Ercros shareholders the potential for value creation inherent to the generation of synergies. And he must do it.” Enrique Andrés Abad of Lighthouse also believes it, for whom, analyzing it coldly, the price is “well below the intrinsic or fundamental value of Ercros.”

Sources close to Bondalti, for their part, defend that the price is justified and that the great challenges that the chlorine industry faces require strong investments that will be easier with greater financial muscle. The José de Mello group has a turnover of 1,255 million and has a presence in the chemical sector as well as in the hospital sector or in infrastructure and concessions. On its part, it has the fact that it is an industrial player and not a fund outside the business. For Ocina, an eventual takeover of Ercros would allow “more than doubling Bondalti's asset and operations base, creating an environment conducive to the generation of synergies.”

Ercros, on the other hand, cannot boast of being an outstanding student. An analysis by Lighthouse details that it has an operating profit on sales that is much worse than that of the competition: it compares it with the margins presented by other companies such as Basf, Solvay or Covestro in Europe or with Dupont, Olin Corporation or Westlake in the United States. Furthermore, in recent years Zabalza's management has been strongly questioned by minority shareholders (who in 2016 created a group, Nemer, whose visible head was Víctor Manuel Rodríguez, to demand a reduction in the salaries of the directors).

It coincides that this year the renewal of five of the six council positions is expected. Zabalza, who at 78 years old has been in office since 1996, only owns 0.11% of the shares. In the presentation of results, he recalled that the current strategic plan, called 3D (which ends in 2025) will give them a stronger company to be able to compete better in international markets—its objective is to reduce emissions by 39% in the face of next year to eliminate them in 2050.

Ercros has nine factories that produce 1.1 million tons of 150 different products each year, divided into three divisions: chlorine, intermediate chemicals and pharmaceuticals. Half of what it manufactures is exported and employs 1,334 people. In recent years it has invested to expand its factories in Tortosa, Cerdanyola, Sabiñánigo and Aranjuez. It has also made difficult decisions, such as ceasing production of dicalcium phosphate at Flix. It has introduced intelligence tools in the areas of purchasing, logistics, production and maintenance and has improved energy efficiency in its facilities. In the eight-year period, until 2029, it will invest 92 million euros in improvements, which in theory would increase its operating result by 194 million (accumulated). Its debt, of 80 million, is not very high: it has “a healthy balance sheet structure for a low moment in the cycle and gives it the capacity to continue investing,” they believe at Lighthouse.

Win or lose

With this in mind, shareholders will have to assess whether it is worth selling at that price (the board will decide later). One of the virtues of the operation is that it has shown that Ercros may be within reach of a takeover bid for any other group and that its price does not reflect its potential. If the offer is finally accepted, Spain would lose one more piece of its industrial fabric which, by the way, has been benefited by the administrations with significant aid in recent years, both for the free allocation of CO2 emission rights that correspond to it and because it is an electro-intensive industry. Although Mello's group has committed to maintaining its headquarters and employment in Catalonia, the operation may be subject to authorization by the Council of Ministers because Ercros produces fusidic acid, erythromycins and fosfomycins in Aranjuez to produce antibiotics, which can, together with chlorine, be considered strategic inputs for the country. The Spanish stock market would also lose an asset, since buyers have expressed their intention to exclude it from the market.

“I think this year is going to be different,” the president mentioned during his appearance before the press. He was referring to the fact that he hopes that in the second part of the year, demand will pick up and income will recover again. But indeed, for Ercros this 2024 may be something more than a normal year.

